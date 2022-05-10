4,425 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,604. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

