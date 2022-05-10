471,900 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,000. Energizer accounts for about 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.71% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energizer by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Energizer by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 374,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 180,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,109,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 5,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,312. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

