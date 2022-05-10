53,484 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Purchased by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $14,748,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $7,173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $6,758,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $4,146,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

NYSE ONL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,219. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.