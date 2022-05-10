$565.19 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report $565.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $567.56 million. MSCI reported sales of $498.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock traded down $26.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.08. 1,273,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.42. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 72.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.