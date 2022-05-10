615 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 558,355 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,267.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,909 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,449,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

