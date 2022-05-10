$78.70 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to post $78.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.43 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $52.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $342.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $350.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.08 million, with estimates ranging from $437.80 million to $500.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $26.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.53. 823,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,304. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.12.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

