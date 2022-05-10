$911.21 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to report $911.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.75 million and the lowest is $882.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $751.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 854,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.68.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

