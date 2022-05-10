977 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. StockNews.com raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,764 shares of company stock worth $2,271,821. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 327,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.