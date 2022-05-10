Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.57.

ACHC opened at $66.14 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

