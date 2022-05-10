Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.