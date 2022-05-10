adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €288.71 ($303.90).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €173.54 ($182.67) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($211.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €237.77.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

