ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, the company is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. It is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins.”

ADTN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 1,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,872. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.12 million, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

