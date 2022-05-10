agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.34.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,609.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,231 shares of company stock worth $4,058,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

