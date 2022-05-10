Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Agrify to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGFY opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. Agrify has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

AGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Agrify from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agrify by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agrify by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

