Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 0.6%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.50. 749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

