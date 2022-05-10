Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

ALIM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.