AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.59.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
