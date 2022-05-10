AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.