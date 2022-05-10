Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Aviva PLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL traded down $64.71 on Monday, hitting $2,250.22. 2,027,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,598.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,746.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

