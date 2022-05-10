Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 79.98 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £64.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
