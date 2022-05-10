Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.82. The company has a market cap of C$249.23 million and a P/E ratio of -52.81. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

