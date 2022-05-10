American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 21,256 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 2,275,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

