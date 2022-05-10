American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.19. 2,624,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.60 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

