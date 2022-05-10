American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.33. 7,817,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $466.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

