American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $208,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average is $209.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

