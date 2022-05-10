American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

