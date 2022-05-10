American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 5,825 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. 1,098,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

