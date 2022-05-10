American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.70. 3,498,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

