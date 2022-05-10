American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 2,886 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 271,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

