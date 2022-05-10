American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 2,886 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.
Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 271,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $64.32.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.