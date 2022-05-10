Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of AMPH opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $651,692. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.