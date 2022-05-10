Analysts Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) PT at $34.00

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTWRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$36.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

