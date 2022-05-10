Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of APF opened at GBX 163.38 ($2.01) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £349.27 million and a PE ratio of -91.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
