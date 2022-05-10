Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $275.09 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.52.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

