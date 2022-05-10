Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

