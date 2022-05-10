Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Down 7.3%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Appen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from 12.70 to 8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Appen to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

