Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 24,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 549,820 shares.The stock last traded at $54.05 and had previously closed at $43.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,317,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.