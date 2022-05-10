Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Applied DNA Sciences (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.