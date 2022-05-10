Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,045. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.