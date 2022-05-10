Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

ADM traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,363. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

