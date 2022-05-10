Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

