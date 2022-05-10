Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
