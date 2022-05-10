Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

