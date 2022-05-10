ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $93,873.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,825.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00107372 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.