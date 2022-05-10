Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $38.54

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.54, but opened at $41.49. Arvinas shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 7,379 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

