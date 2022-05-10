Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Astec Industries stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 491.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

