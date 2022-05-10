AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £120 ($147.95) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £115 ($141.78) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £104.75 ($129.14).

LON:AZN opened at £101.40 ($125.02) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,556 ($93.16) and a one year high of £110 ($135.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £157.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,609.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,136.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

