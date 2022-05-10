Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.