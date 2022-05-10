Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

