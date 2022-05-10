Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $313,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $297.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.42. The company has a market cap of $306.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $288.50 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

