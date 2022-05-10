Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Axonics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Axonics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axonics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axonics by 24.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

