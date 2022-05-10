B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,463 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

