B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture stock opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.